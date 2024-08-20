Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,392 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $26,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 target price (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.5 %

PH opened at $586.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $533.25 and a 200-day moving average of $536.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $593.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

