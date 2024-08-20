Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,598 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $77,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GD opened at $295.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.51.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Argus increased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

