Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 57,702 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $33,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEF. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 197,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period.

Shares of JPEF opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a market cap of $749.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

