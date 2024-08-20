Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,531 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of STERIS worth $72,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in STERIS by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $233.57 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $243.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

