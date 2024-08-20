Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.70% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $25,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000.

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $950.19 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

