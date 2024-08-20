Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 525,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $27,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,060,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 142,821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 967,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 274,124 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 885,092 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

