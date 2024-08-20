Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 130,567 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,567 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $86,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

