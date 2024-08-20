Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 289,426 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,268,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $28,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

