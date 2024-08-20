Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 31,969 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $25,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITA stock opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.20 and its 200 day moving average is $132.29.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

