Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 34,174 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,174 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $92,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $193.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

