Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 42,822 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,822 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $29,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $148.34 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.77.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

