Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 60,602 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $87,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,317,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,433,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 970,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 598,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after buying an additional 29,805 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $133.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

