Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 80,566 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $83,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $175.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.43. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $909.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

