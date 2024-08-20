Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $101,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $128.95 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.