Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,080,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $34,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

