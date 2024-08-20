Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0606 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

