Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 664,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

BMY stock opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

