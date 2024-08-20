Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $28,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:PJAN opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

