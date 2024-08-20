Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $108,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $243.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

