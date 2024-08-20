Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $29,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 75,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 28,389 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOOV opened at $184.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average is $176.46. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $185.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

