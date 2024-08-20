Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $24.89 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $24,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

AVUS opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.40. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

