Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $25.02 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $25,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 125,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 86,307 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

