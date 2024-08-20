Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $25.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,257 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $25,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VMBS opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.31.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
