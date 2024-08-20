Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $26.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 538,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $26,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BNDX stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1005 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

