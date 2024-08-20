Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $28.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,411,000. Refined Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 101,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 530.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.