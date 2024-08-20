Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $28.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,411,000. Refined Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 101,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 530.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ VCLT opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
