Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $30.92 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $30,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,581,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,927,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $549.88 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $550.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

