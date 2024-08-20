Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $33.64 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,323,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $33,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,647,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,438,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,732,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,826,000 after buying an additional 211,845 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,673,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,797,000 after buying an additional 157,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,257,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,957,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,463,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,577,000 after acquiring an additional 84,765 shares during the period.

DFAX stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

