Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $34.14 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 643,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $34,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 92,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,399,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

