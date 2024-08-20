Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $35.05 Million Stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,836 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.72% of Invesco MSCI USA ETF worth $35,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBUS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,928.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 309,654 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,442,000.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS PBUS opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $28.08.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1743 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.