Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $35.40 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,624 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $35,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

