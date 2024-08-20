Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $35.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $35,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 386,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 34,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 54,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

WMB opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.