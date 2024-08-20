Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $61.88 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,380 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $61,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $563.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $539.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.80. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

