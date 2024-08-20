Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $63.10 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $63,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DFUS stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

