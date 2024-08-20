Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $65.35 Million Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 10.57% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $65,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $647.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.