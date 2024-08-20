Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $98.67 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMFree Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $98,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,675,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 61,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47,542 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.