Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $98.67 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $98,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,675,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 61,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47,542 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

