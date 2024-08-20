Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $85,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Argus upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

NVO stock opened at $135.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $606.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.12. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

