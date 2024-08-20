Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $29,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after buying an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 4,545.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 690,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Progressive by 548.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 686,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $237.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $129.31 and a 52 week high of $238.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.91.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,874,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $213,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,319 shares of company stock worth $23,671,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.41.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

