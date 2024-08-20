Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $98,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,912,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,995,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $243.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.