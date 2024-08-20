Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $31,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,352,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,407,000 after purchasing an additional 294,637 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,574,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,550,000 after buying an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,908,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,388,000 after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,102,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,698,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,837 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $39.89.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.