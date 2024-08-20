Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,414 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $33,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,540,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,755,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,229,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

