Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,248 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $76,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.