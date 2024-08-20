Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,229 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $63,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $266.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 503.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.97 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.