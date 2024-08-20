Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 204,606 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,606 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $35,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 32,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

