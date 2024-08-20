Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,658 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $338.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $350.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.45 and a 200-day moving average of $312.20. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

