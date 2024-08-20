Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 37,224 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $24,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

NYSE:DLR opened at $148.63 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

