Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,456 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.75% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $79,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,608,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,960,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 310,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after buying an additional 202,073 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $216.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.60 and a 200-day moving average of $200.50. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.