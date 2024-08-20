Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $24,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $85.17.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.