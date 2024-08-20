Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $31,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,995,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $112.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $121.23.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

