Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $63,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $341.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.