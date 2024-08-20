Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $66,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $264.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $269.49.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.